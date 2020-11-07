UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese President Michel Aoun Asks To Find Out Why US Sanctioned Country's Politician Bassil - Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:14 PM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun Asks to Find Out Why US Sanctioned Country's Politician Bassil - Office

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has issued an order to request from the United States evidence on the basis of which Washington had sanctioned Gebran Bassil, a Lebanese lawmaker and the president of the Free Patriotic Movement party, the presidential office said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has issued an order to request from the United States evidence on the basis of which Washington had sanctioned Gebran Bassil, a Lebanese lawmaker and the president of the Free Patriotic Movement party, the presidential office said on Saturday.

The US Treasury on Friday sanctioned Bassil for alleged corruption under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which aims to combat human rights abuses, and the Executive Order 13818, which allows blocking property of people involved in human rights abuse or corruption.

"President Michel Aoun has asked Foreign and Emigrants Minister Charbel Wehbe to set up necessary contacts with the US Embassy in Beirut and the Lebanese Embassy in Washington to obtain proof and documents that prompted the US Treasury to accuse and sanction Gebran Bassil," the office said in a statement.

In early September, the Unites States also sanctioned former finance and labor ministers of Lebanon for alleged ties to the Hezbollah movement.

Related Topics

Corruption Washington Beirut United States Lebanon September From

Recent Stories

NOC’s Sports Medicine Committee endorses job des ..

1 minute ago

Hafizabad will have hospital, university after 27 ..

16 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Pakistan in first T ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters Off Disputed E ..

2 minutes ago

Street Watchers System helpful in combating crime ..

2 minutes ago

Head doctor at hospital that treated Navalny promo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.