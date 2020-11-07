Lebanese President Michel Aoun has issued an order to request from the United States evidence on the basis of which Washington had sanctioned Gebran Bassil, a Lebanese lawmaker and the president of the Free Patriotic Movement party, the presidential office said on Saturday

The US Treasury on Friday sanctioned Bassil for alleged corruption under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which aims to combat human rights abuses, and the Executive Order 13818, which allows blocking property of people involved in human rights abuse or corruption.

"President Michel Aoun has asked Foreign and Emigrants Minister Charbel Wehbe to set up necessary contacts with the US Embassy in Beirut and the Lebanese Embassy in Washington to obtain proof and documents that prompted the US Treasury to accuse and sanction Gebran Bassil," the office said in a statement.

In early September, the Unites States also sanctioned former finance and labor ministers of Lebanon for alleged ties to the Hezbollah movement.