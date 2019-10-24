UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Michel Aoun Says Willing To Meet Protesters

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Lebanese President Michel Aoun broke his silence after a week of unprecedented protests and expressed willingness Thursday to meet the demonstrators.

"I am ready to meet your representatives... to hear your demands," he said in a short televised speech, addressing protesters.

