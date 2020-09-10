UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese President Not Ruling Out Arson In Port Of Beirut

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Lebanese President Not Ruling Out Arson in Port of Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The fire in the port of Beirut could have occurred due to arson, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.

Earlier, Labor Minister Michel Najar said that the cause of the fire could have been careless use of a grinder during repair works.

"The fire that happened today could be the result of deliberate sabotage or it could be due to a technical error or negligence and neglect. In any case, it is necessary to find out the reason and punish the perpetrators," Aoun said.

Related Topics

Fire Beirut

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

1 minute ago

Foreign secretary briefs heads of EU missions on H ..

17 minutes ago

India failed to suppress Kashmiris' freedom strugg ..

17 minutes ago

Youth urged to follow Jinnah's footprints for nati ..

17 minutes ago

National Assembly panel mulls ways for durable sol ..

17 minutes ago

KP govt approves funds for various sports projects ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.