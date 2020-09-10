Lebanese President Not Ruling Out Arson in Port of Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The fire in the port of Beirut could have occurred due to arson, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.

Earlier, Labor Minister Michel Najar said that the cause of the fire could have been careless use of a grinder during repair works.

"The fire that happened today could be the result of deliberate sabotage or it could be due to a technical error or negligence and neglect. In any case, it is necessary to find out the reason and punish the perpetrators," Aoun said.