Lebanese President Not Ruling Out Arson In Port Of Beirut
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:40 PM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The fire in the port of Beirut could have occurred due to arson, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.
Earlier, Labor Minister Michel Najar said that the cause of the fire could have been careless use of a grinder during repair works.
"The fire that happened today could be the result of deliberate sabotage or it could be due to a technical error or negligence and neglect. In any case, it is necessary to find out the reason and punish the perpetrators," Aoun said.