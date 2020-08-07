Lebanese President Not Ruling Out Foreign Forces' Involvement in Beirut Blast

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Friday that the interference of foreign forces in the recent explosion in the port of Beirut could not be ruled out

"The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

It could have occurred because of negligence or external interference by a missile or bomb attack," Aoun said, as quoted by the local MTV broadcaster.

"I have asked French President Emmanuel Macron to provide us with aerial photos to determine whether there was aircraft or missiles," the president added, noting that if Paris does not obtain them, Beirut will ask other countries to do it.