Lebanese President Pledges To Publicly Reveal Results Of Probe Into Beirut Port Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:32 PM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun promised on Wednesday to make public the results of the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut, which resulted in over 100 deaths, also pledging to bring those guilty to responsibility

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun promised on Wednesday to make public the results of the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut, which resulted in over 100 deaths, also pledging to bring those guilty to responsibility.

"Shock will not prevent us from assuring � first of all, the families of those killed and injured, and all the Lebanese people in general � that we are committed to continue the probe, to disclose the circumstances of the incident as soon as possible, to bring officials to justice and to impose the most severe punishment on them. We will publicly reveal the results of the investigation that the commission will conduct," Aoun said in the beginning of an urgent cabinet meeting on the incident, as quoted by his office.

The Lebanese Supreme Defense Council has recommended the governmental investigatory commission to conduct a probe within five days.

