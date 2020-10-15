UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Postpones Consultations On Prime Minister's Candidacy For Week

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Lebanese President Postpones Consultations on Prime Minister's Candidacy for Week

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun postponed consultations with parliamentary factions on the appointment of a new prime minister for a week, his press service reported.

"President Michel Aoun decided to postpone the mandatory parliamentary consultations scheduled for.

.. October 15, until October 22, 2020," according to a copy of the presidential press service's statement obtained by Sputnik.

The statement says the Lebanese leader made such a decision at the request of some parliamentary factions, which need some more time to resolve a number of differences.

