Lebanese President, Prime Minister-Designate Sign Decree on Cabinet Formation

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati have signed a decree on the formation of the new government, the presidency said on Friday.

"President Aoun and Prime Minister Mikati signed a decree on the formation of a new government in the presence of Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri," the president's office tweeted.