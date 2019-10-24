UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Ready To Meet With Protesters' Representatives To Discuss Their Demands

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:05 PM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in his first televised address to the nation on the eighth day of anti-government protests, announced his readiness to meet with protesters' representatives and discuss possible solutions to the situation

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in his first televised address to the nation on the eighth day of anti-government protests, announced his readiness to meet with protesters' representatives and discuss possible solutions to the situation.

"I address the demonstrators and protesters: I am ready to meet with your representatives to listen to your specific demands. And you will listen to our thoughts and concerns regarding the financial collapse of the country. We will discuss what we need to do together to meet your demands and avoid chaos and breakdown," Aoun said in a statement broadcast by Lebanese television channels.

More Stories From World

