Lebanese President Receives UN Special Coordinator Amid Anti-Government Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun received United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubic, who informed him about the position of the UN-led International Support Group on the current developments in Lebanon amid mass protests that have been ravaging the country since last Thursday, the presidential office said on Thursday.

Over the past week, Beirut and other cities in Lebanon have been gripped by protests, with the demonstrators demanding the government's resignation and actions to cope with the worsening economic situation.

Earlier in the week, the Lebanese government approved a 17-point economic reform plan to meet the demonstrators' demands.

"President Aoun received the UN Secretary General's Representative in Beirut, Mr. Jan Kubic, who briefed him on the position of the International Support Group on the current developments," the Lebanese president's office tweeted.

The protests, sparked by government plans to raise taxes on tobacco and internet calls via mobile applications, are still ongoing, with dozens of people injured in clashes with the security forces.