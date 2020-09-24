UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Requests US Meditation In Maritime Border Dispute With Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday requested the United States to play the role of mediator in the Lebanon-Israel maritime border negotiations in his speech the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

"Lebanon emphasizes its absolute and full rights over its territorial waters, its natural oil and gas resources, and all of its maritime borders according to international law. It looks forward to the role of the United Nations and friendly countries to help ascertain its rights. It specifically requests US mediation for the necessary negotiations to define and delineate its maritime borders according to international law, in a manner that preserves Lebanon's sovereignty and rights over its resources," Aoun said.

Israel and Lebanon lack a demarcated maritime border. For decades now, various mediators including the United Nations and the United States, attempted in vain to help them reach a consensus. The discovery of large oil reserves in the disputed area as well a the fact that Lebanon does not recognize Israel complicates the situation even further.

