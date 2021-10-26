Lebanese President Rules Out Repeat of Civil War

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that his country would not see a repeat of the 1975-1990 civil strife, following deadly street battles in Beirut's Tayouneh neighborhood

"There is no going back to a civil war. The last of the events in Tayouneh have subsided," he told the visiting head of Armenia's Orthodox Christian church.

A rally against the judge probing last year's blast in the port of Beirut descended into chaos on October 14 after gunmen fired at the crowd. At least seven people were killed and dozens more wounded. Shia parties accused a Christian faction of being behind the sniper fire.

The bloodshed was reminiscent of the decades-long sectarian war that began in the Tayouneh neighborhood almost 50 years ago, leaving tens of thousands dead and almost a million displaced.