Lebanese President Says Israel to Be Held Responsible for Consequences of New Aggression

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Israel will be held responsible for the consequences of any new aggression against Lebanon and its sovereignty, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday during a meeting with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis.

Tensions between the two neighbors heightened in late August following Israel's drone strike on a media office belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement near Beirut and attack on Palestinian militant positions in eastern Lebanon. On Sunday, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border in an anti-Hezbollah operation, triggering forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon to target security facilities in northern Israel, prompting the Israeli military to fire some 100 projectiles on its neighbor's southern settlements.

"The recent Israeli aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut went beyond the regulations set by the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which has been fully respected by Lebanon since 2006.

President Aoun confirmed to the special envoy that any aggression against the sovereignty of Lebanon would face self-defense. Israel will bear responsibility for all the consequences," the president said, as quoted by his press service.

Kubis, in turn, pointed out the role of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon in maintaining stability in the region after the escalation of tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The UN Security Council Resolution 1701, mentioned by Aoun, put an end to a month-long war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah in 2006. It called on the countries to support a permanent ceasefire and drew the so-called blue line between the two nations, which serves as their land border.