Lebanese President Says To Appoint Hezbollah-backed Diab As Prime Minister
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:23 PM
Lebanese president Michel Aoun will name Hezbollah-backed Hassan Diab as the protest-hit country's prime minister, the presidency said Thursday, ending nearly two months of political wrangling
"After binding parliamentary consultations... the president has summoned... Hassan Diab to appoint him to form a government," the presidency said in a statement after the twice-delayed talks ended on Thursday.