Lebanese President Says To Appoint Hezbollah-backed Diab As Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

Lebanese president says to appoint Hezbollah-backed Diab as Prime minister

Lebanese president Michel Aoun will name Hezbollah-backed Hassan Diab as the protest-hit country's prime minister, the presidency said Thursday, ending nearly two months of political wrangling

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Lebanese president Michel Aoun will name Hezbollah-backed Hassan Diab as the protest-hit country's prime minister, the presidency said Thursday, ending nearly two months of political wrangling.

"After binding parliamentary consultations... the president has summoned... Hassan Diab to appoint him to form a government," the presidency said in a statement after the twice-delayed talks ended on Thursday.

More Stories From World

