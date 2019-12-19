Lebanese president says to appoint Hezbollah-backed Diab as Prime minister

Lebanese president Michel Aoun will name Hezbollah-backed Hassan Diab as the protest-hit country's prime minister, the presidency said Thursday, ending nearly two months of political wrangling

"After binding parliamentary consultations... the president has summoned... Hassan Diab to appoint him to form a government," the presidency said in a statement after the twice-delayed talks ended on Thursday.