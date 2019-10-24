Lebanese president says willing to meet protesters

UrduPoint.com
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Lebanese President Michel Aoun broke his silence after a week of unprecedented protests Thursday, expressing willingness to meet demonstrators.

"I am ready to meet your representatives... to hear your demands," he said in a short televised speech, his first since daily street protests began on October 17.

The speech was met with derision at demonstrations in Beirut and other cities.

The protesters have been venting their frustration at daily woes from lack of healthcare to power cuts, and calling for the replacement of a political system they say is corrupt and broken.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday presented a package of reforms, including cutting ministerial salaries, but the peaceful rallies have continued, crippling Beirut and other major cities.

"The reform paper that was approved will be the first step to save Lebanon and remove the spectre of financial and economic collapse," Aoun said.

"It was your first achievement because you helped removeobstacles in front of it and it was adopted in record speed," thepresident told protesters.

