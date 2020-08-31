Lebanese President Starts Consultations on Appointment of New Prime Minister

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday started consultations to appoint a new prime minister after Hassan Diab's government stepped down in the wake of the deadly Beirut blast, Aoun's press office said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday started consultations to appoint a new prime minister after Hassan Diab's government stepped down in the wake of the deadly Beirut blast, Aoun's press office said.

The former heads of the government, including Najib Mikati, Tammam Salam and Saad Hariri, have voiced their support for Mustapha Adib, who has served as Lebanese ambassador to Germany since July 2013, to form a new cabinet of ministers, the president's office said.

After talks with the ex-prime ministers, Aoun will hold meetings with the parliamentary factions and then a final decision will be declared.

Lebanese media reported on Sunday that the largest Sunni Future Movement party chaired by Hariri would back Adib's candidacy for the top government post.

Adib taught law and international relations at several universities in France and Lebanon and was also an advisor to Mikati during his term from 2011-2014.

The Hassan Diab government stepped down shortly after a devastating explosion in the Beirut port on August 4 killed at least 190 people and injured over 5,000 others. According to the Lebanese authorities, the explosion was caused by improper storage of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate.