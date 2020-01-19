UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President To Call Emergency Security Meeting Over Beirut Protests On Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun will convene an emergency security meeting on Monday to be attended by the ministers of defense and interior, among others, in the wake of the escalation of violence during anti-government protests in Beirut, his press service announced on Sunday.

"In the light of recent events, President Michel Aoun will chair a security meeting in Baabda on Monday with participation of Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab, Interior Minister Raya Hassan and heads of defense and security services," the Lebanese presidency said in a press release.

According to the text, the meeting will be focused on the escalation of clashes between protesters and law enforcement in Beirut and ways for preserving stability in the country.

