Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:34 PM

Lebanese President, UN Special Envoy Hold Talks in Wake of Israeli Drone Incident - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has met with the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, to discuss the latest developments in the wake of the Israeli drone attack near Beirut, Aoun's office said on Monday.

Early on Sunday, two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in the suburbs of Beirut. One of them reportedly exploded in the air, causing significant damage to the Hezbollah press service's building and injuring three people. According to other reports, one of the drones was shot down by the Hezbollah movement. Beirut has described the flight of the Israeli "reconnaissance drones" as "aggression" and an "attack" on its sovereignty.

"Lebanese President Michel Aoun held a meeting with Jan Kubis, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon. They discussed the latest events, particularly the Israeli attack on the suburbs in south Beirut," the presidential office wrote on Facebook.

Lebanon has long been complaining about Israel's use of Lebanese airspace for multiple raids, saying that such actions violate the sovereignty of the republic and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, enacted after the 2006 conflict between the two countries.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has already instructed the country's permanent representative in the United Nations to lodge an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council over Israel's latest actions.

Israel, in turn, considers the Iran-backed Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, to be among its main rivals in the region, targeting it with air raids. Hezbollah operates a military wing that battled Israel during the latter's invasions of Lebanon. Its military wing is also currently active in Syria, where it is fighting in Syria alongside the government of President Bashar Assad.

