UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese President Urges For Continuance Of Rescue Operations Of Beirut Port Blast Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:28 PM

Lebanese President Urges for Continuance of Rescue Operations of Beirut Port Blast Victims

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has stressed the necessity to continue search and rescue operations at the site of a building destroyed as a result of the devastating blast in Beirut's port, where rescuers recently found signs of life, Aoun's press office said on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has stressed the necessity to continue search and rescue operations at the site of a building destroyed as a result of the devastating blast in Beirut's port, where rescuers recently found signs of life, Aoun's press office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese media reported that a Chilean rescue team had discovered the location of the victims' bodies, which were trapped in a collapsed house in central Beirut. The team's special rescue equipment found signs of life underneath the building's rubble. However, a civil defense volunteer then told Sputnik that the device "heard" a weak heartbeat, and it was unlikely to be a man, but rather an animal.

"President Aoun ... has contacted Civil Defense Director General Gen. Raymond Khattar and discussed with him the latest developments in regard to the search for missing people. The president highlighted the need to continue the search and monitor the situation," the press office wrote on Twitter.

The Lebanese leader also ordered the creation of all necessary conditions to ensure the safety of the rescue team's members.

The powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital that took place on August 4 left at least 190 people dead and 6,500 others injured. The explosion, which prompted the country's government to resign, has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Twitter Man Beirut SITE August Media All Government

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

16 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

53 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

1 hour ago

Senior Russian Diplomat Says EU's Groundless Accus ..

2 minutes ago

Clash Among Taliban Members in Southern Afghanista ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Regional U21 Swimming trials on Sept. 7: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.