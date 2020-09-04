Lebanese President Urges for Continuance of Rescue Operations of Beirut Port Blast Victims

(@FahadShabbir)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has stressed the necessity to continue search and rescue operations at the site of a building destroyed as a result of the devastating blast in Beirut's port, where rescuers recently found signs of life, Aoun's press office said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Lebanese media reported that a Chilean rescue team had discovered the location of the victims' bodies, which were trapped in a collapsed house in central Beirut. The team's special rescue equipment found signs of life underneath the building's rubble. However, a civil defense volunteer then told Sputnik that the device "heard" a weak heartbeat, and it was unlikely to be a man, but rather an animal.

"President Aoun ... has contacted Civil Defense Director General Gen. Raymond Khattar and discussed with him the latest developments in regard to the search for missing people. The president highlighted the need to continue the search and monitor the situation," the press office wrote on Twitter.

The Lebanese leader also ordered the creation of all necessary conditions to ensure the safety of the rescue team's members.

The powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital that took place on August 4 left at least 190 people dead and 6,500 others injured. The explosion, which prompted the country's government to resign, has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.