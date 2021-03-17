Lebanese President Urges Prime Minister to Vacate Seat or Form Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Saad Hariri will have to vacate his seat if he cannot form a government, the presidential office said in a statement.

"If the appointed Prime Minister Saad Hariri is unable to form and lead a government of national salvation that will fight the dangerous situation from which the country and the people are suffering, then he must make room for everyone who is able to form it," Aoun said.