Lebanese President Urges United Nations To Help Refugees In Syria - Statement

Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:30 PM

Lebanese President Urges United Nations to Help Refugees in Syria - Statement

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The United Nations should support refugees in Syria to motivate the return of those still abroad, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting in Beirut with a delegation from the US Congress.

"The United Nations must provide assistance to refugees within the Syrian territory and not outside. It is needed in order to encourage them to come back and contribute to the reconstruction of their country," Aoun said, according to his statement released on the Facebook page of the Lebanese presidency.

Lebanon is in close coordination with the Damascus administration that is organizing the return of Syrians to their homeland, Aoun noted.

"There is no information about any oppression of the returnees," the president added.

According to the data from the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while another 6.6 million remain displaced inside Syria. In addition, some 13.1 million Syrian are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the data.

About 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to their homes or places of temporary accommodation in Syria, the recent data released from the Russian and Syrian military coordination staff showed.

