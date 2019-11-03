UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Wants To Restore People's Trust Amid Anti-Government Protests

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:30 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Lebanese society must unite in the fight against corruption, while the authorities should restore people's trust, President Michel Aoun said on Sunday amid mass protests in the country.

The Lebanese government resigned this week after 13 days of protests over economic hardships. Outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri has been asked to perform his duties until the new government is formed.

"The corruption has been raging for decades and will not be overcome if we do not unite our efforts ... The people's rights and trust have been lost.

This is a big problem and we must restore this trust," Aoun said, addressing his followers in the city of Baabda.

The country's leader also thanked his followers for their support.

The protests in the country were sparked by the authorities' intention to introduce a tax on online calls as well as poor economic conditions and low living standards. The plans for the additional levies have since been dropped but the protests continued. The unrest resulted in the further deterioration of the economic situation.

