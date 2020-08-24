One of the advisers of Lebanese President Michel Aoun is expected to visit Russia this week for consultations on Lebanon's political crisis, Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) One of the advisers of Lebanese President Michel Aoun is expected to visit Russia this week for consultations on Lebanon's political crisis, Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar told Sputnik on Monday.

"One of the Lebanese president's advisers might visit Russia very soon, this week," Nassar said.

While the diplomat did not specify which Russian officials the Lebanese presidential adviser was going to meet with, he said the agenda would likely include the political crisis in Lebanon and the formation of a new government as well as issues pertaining to the elimination of consequences of the Beirut blast.

According to Nassar, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, visits of Russian officials to Lebanon are also being discussed by Moscow.

On August 4, the Lebanese capital was rocked by an exceptionally powerful blast which sent shock waves miles away from its epicenter in the port of Beirut. Entire districts adjacent to the port area were destroyed. The toll of casualties from the blast is still being updated as some 30 people yet count missing. More than 170 people were killed by the explosion and more than 40,000 others injured.

The Lebanese government said the blast was caused by improper storage of some 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities. This reignited nationwide mass protests that saw the government of Hassan Diab step down in full on August 10.