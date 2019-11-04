UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President's Aide Thanks Russia For Support In Fight Against Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:08 PM

Lebanon is grateful to Russia for its support in the fight against terrorism and expects continued fruitful cooperation, Amal Abou Zeid, an aide to the Lebanese president, said on Monday at the ceremony of presenting awards to Russian and foreign citizens in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Lebanon is grateful to Russia for its support in the fight against terrorism and expects continued fruitful cooperation, Amal Abou Zeid, an aide to the Lebanese president, said on Monday at the ceremony of presenting awards to Russian and foreign citizens in Moscow.

"We see in you a defender and savior from the short-sighted policies of Western countries that intend to eradicate the diversity and ethnic unity of our region by sponsoring radical ideas to support terrorist organizations, as well as hampering the Russian initiative to return Syrian refugees to their homeland," Zeid said.

He stressed that Russia had been the patron of the Levant region and that Lebanon appreciated Russia's assistance.

"I am sure that it will bring peace and stability. That is why we hope to promote and develop a dialogue between Russia and Lebanon based on our common values," Zeid added.

Zeid was given a state award by Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it was a great honor to receive this award.

