Lebanese Prime Minister Arrives At Army Headquarters In Wake Of Deadly Shooting - Army

Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, accompanied by the defense minister, arrived on Thursday at the army headquarters in the wake of the deadly shooting in Beirut's Tayouneh district, the army said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, accompanied by the defense minister, arrived on Thursday at the army headquarters in the wake of the deadly shooting in Beirut's Tayouneh district, the army said.

"The head of government, Najib Mikati, and Defense Minister Maurice Slim, arrived at the army command operations center to monitor the situation with army commander Joseph Aoun," the statement read,

