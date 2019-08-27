UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Prime Minister Asks Russia To Prevent Lebanon-Israel Tensions Escalation - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri asked on Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during their phone conversation, to prevent the escalation of Israeli-Lebanese tensions in light of Israel's recent drone attack against Beirut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri asked on Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during their phone conversation, to prevent the escalation of Israeli-Lebanese tensions in light of Israel's recent drone attack against Beirut.

On August 25 two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, with one of them exploding in the air, leaving three people injured and causing significant damage to the headquarters. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has threatened Israel with an "adequate" response. Beirut, in turn, has described the flight of the Israeli "reconnaissance drones" as "aggression" and an "attack" on its sovereignty.

"On August 27, at the Lebanese side's initiative, a phone conversation was held between ... Lavrov and ... Hariri. In light of the incident involving Israeli drones, which happened in the sky over Beirut on August 25, Hariri asked Russia to use its reputation and influence for preventing further escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon as this jeopardizes regional security," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side confirmed its commitment to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and stability of the friendly Lebanon, stressing the need for all the sides to abide strictly by international law and Resolution 1701 of the UN Security Council in particular," the ministry added.

