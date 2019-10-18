Lebanese Prime Minister Cancels Cabinet Meeting on Friday Amid Mass Protests - Reports

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri canceled the cabinet meeting that was scheduled for Friday afternoon in the city of Baabda in wake of mass protests, Lebanon's Al Manar news channel reported, citing the Council of Ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri canceled the cabinet meeting that was scheduled for Friday afternoon in the city of Baabda in wake of mass protests, Lebanon's Al Manar news channel reported, citing the Council of Ministers.

The demonstrators are rallying against taxes on online calls via WhatsApp and other similar mobile applications, and demanding the resignation of the government.

Lebanon has recently been rocked by anti-government protests as the economy continues to severely deteriorate. On Thursday, President Michel Aoun said the country was suffering from a financial blockade and sanctions.