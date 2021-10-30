UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Prime Minister Demands Information Minister Step Down - Reports

Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:30 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has requested the resignation of Information Minister George Kordahi amid a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia, Lebanese LBC broadcaster reported.

The Saudi state broadcaster said earlier that Riyadh has officially recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded that the Lebanese ambassador leave the country within 48 hours. An Arab diplomatic source told Sputnik that Riyadh is considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Beirut.

Mikati asked Kordahi to think about the national interests and make the necessary decision, LBC said.

Mikati, who is on a working trip outside the country, expressed regret over the current conflict between Beirut and Riyadh and said he hoped that the differences will be resolved and Saudi Arabia will revisit its decision to recall the ambassador from Beirut. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib will chair an emergency ministerial meeting on Saturday to find ways out of the conflict.

The actions come after Kordahi expressed sympathy in a Monday interview for Yemen's Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led military coalition.

