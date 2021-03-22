A meeting between Lebanese President Michael Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri broke down on Monday due to the president's proposal of a government composition that would grant his coalition a "blocking third," the PM designate said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) A meeting between Lebanese President Michael Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri broke down on Monday due to the president's proposal of a government composition that would grant his coalition a "blocking third," the PM designate said.

"In all transparency, I will tell you what I had told him today. Firstly: This is unacceptable because the Prime Minister-designate's job is not to fill out papers from anyone, nor is it the President's role to form a cabinet, and secondly, our constitution clearly states that the Prime Minister designate is tasked with forming a government and proposes the Names, and discusses the composition with HIs Excellency the President," Hariri tweeted.

Following a meeting between the two officials on Friday, this then-upcoming meeting was described by the prime minister-designate as one that could be decisive in the formation of a new government in the near future.

The country's president reportedly sent Hariri a list with one-third of the portfolios allocated to members of his coalition on Sunday evening, asking Hariri to fill it out.

"I have one goal; to put an end to the collapse and the suffering of the Lebanese, and I have asked His Excellency the President to hear the pain of the Lebanese, and to give the country the one and final chance to form a government of specialists that would implement reforms and stop the collapse, without blocks or narrow political considerations," Hariri tweeted.

Known as the "Blocking One-Third", the Mediterranean nation's constitution prescribes the right to block governmental decisions by a coalition consisting of one third of the total number of cabinet ministers plus one.

The breakdown marks the latest round in a series of spats between the two officials, with both calling for the other to resign last week. Meanwhile, the country enters its eighth month without a government.