MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that he had discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the obstacles to forming the new government in Lebanon.

"Saad Hariri has accepted today the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to join a business dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris. During the meeting that lasted for two hours the recent regional developments were discussed," the statement posted on Hariri's Twitter page on late Wednesday said.

The leaders discussed the French efforts on the international support for Lebanon after the formation of the new government capable of conducting reforms.

"Hariri and Macron discussed the internal obstacles in Lebanon that are preventing the country from forming the government, and the ways to overcome them," the statement added.

Hariri resigned from the post of prime minister in January 2020 following a wave of protests sparked by the poor economic situation. The next prime minister, Hassan Diab, failed to improve the economic situation aggravated by the huge explosion in the Beirut port on August 4, and submitted a resignation following the disaster. In late October, Hariri was given a new opportunity to form the government but no compromise on the issue has been reached so far.