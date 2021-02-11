UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Prime Minister, French President Discuss Obstacles To Forming Gov't In Lebanon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:20 AM

Lebanese Prime Minister, French President Discuss Obstacles to Forming Gov't in Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that he had discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the obstacles to forming the new government in Lebanon.

"Saad Hariri has accepted today the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to join a business dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris. During the meeting that lasted for two hours the recent regional developments were discussed," the statement posted on Hariri's Twitter page on late Wednesday said.

The leaders discussed the French efforts on the international support for Lebanon after the formation of the new government capable of conducting reforms.

"Hariri and Macron discussed the internal obstacles in Lebanon that are preventing the country from forming the government, and the ways to overcome them," the statement added.

Hariri resigned from the post of prime minister in January 2020 following a wave of protests sparked by the poor economic situation. The next prime minister, Hassan Diab, failed to improve the economic situation aggravated by the huge explosion in the Beirut port on August 4, and submitted a resignation following the disaster. In late October, Hariri was given a new opportunity to form the government but no compromise on the issue has been reached so far.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Poor Twitter Paris Beirut Lebanon January August October 2020 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

6 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

6 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

5 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

6 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.