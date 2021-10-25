UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Prime Minister Pays Brief Visit To Baghdad - Iraqi Government

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has arrived in Baghdad to discuss the political and economic agenda with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kazemi, a source in the Iraqi government told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has arrived in Baghdad to discuss the political and economic agenda with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kazemi, a source in the Iraqi government told Sputnik.

"The visit will last for several hours, Mikati will meet with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to discuss a number of political and economic issues," the source said on Monday.

Najib Mikati's new government was formed in September. In 2020, Beirut and Baghdad agreed to export surplus Iraqi oil to Lebanon, which is experiencing an acute energy crisis.

