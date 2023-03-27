UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Prime Minister Reverses Decision To Postpone Transition To Daylight Saving Time

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Reverses Decision to Postpone Transition to Daylight Saving Time

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday announced the reversal of his decision to delay the implementation of daylight saving time by one month due to widespread discontent over the change within the country

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday announced the reversal of his decision to delay the implementation of daylight saving time by one month due to widespread discontent over the change within the country.

"The Council (of Ministers) decided to keep the approval of daylight saving time without making any changes now," Mikati said.

The head of the government noted that the transition to daylight saving time will take place on the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

Last week, Mikati decided to postpone the start of daylight savings from the final week of March to April 20, which was opposed by many political and public figures.

Lebanese media reported that the decision was made for the convenience of fasting Muslims during the sacred month of Ramadan, however, it caused discontent among some Lebanese citizens, as well as introduced confusion to the work of airlines, banks and other enterprises.

