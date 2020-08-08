Lebanese Prime Minister Says Holding Early Parliamentary Elections Only Way Out Of Crisis
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The only way out of the current crisis in Lebanon is holding early parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday.
"The way out of the systemic crisis is possible only with early parliamentary elections," Diab said during a public address, as broadcast by the AL-Mayadeen broadcaster.