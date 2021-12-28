BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated on Tuesday that he is ready to resign if it is required to resolve the country's ongoing economic and political crisis.

"If I feel that my resignation is a solution, I will not be holding back with making such a decision, but if it harms Lebanon, I will not even consider it," Mikati said at a press conference in Beirut.

The prime minister expressed hope that the government would concentrate "outside and inside forces" to start moving away from the crisis and improving the life of the citizens.

The economic collapse in Lebanon comes along with a political crisis, as the country has had no stable government since January 2020.