Lebanese Prime Minister Says Those Responsible for Beirut Blast to 'Pay Price'

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said during a public address on Tuesday that those responsible for the explosion in the port of Beirut "will pay the price."

"What happened today will not go unpunished, and those responsible will pay the price," Diab said.

The prime minister also called on friendly countries to lend a helping hand to Lebanon.

"We will cooperate at the level of responsibility, and I urge you to unite to heal the nation's wounds," the prime minister said.