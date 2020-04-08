Lebanese Prime Minister Slams Skyrocketing Food Prices Amid Economic, COVID-19 Crisis

As Lebanon struggles with both the prolonged economic woes and the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab made a surprise visit to several supermarkets in Beirut for a price inspection on Wednesday and found out that the prices had skyrocketed by 70 percent

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) As Lebanon struggles with both the prolonged economic woes and the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab made a surprise visit to several supermarkets in Beirut for a price inspection on Wednesday and found out that the prices had skyrocketed by 70 percent.

"I have made this tour to have an idea about prices and to indicate that the daily bread of the Lebanese is a red line.

It is forbidden to tamper with food security. Prices have increased by 70% and this is unacceptable," Diab said, as quoted by Lebanon's NNA news agency.

The COVID-19 pandemic has coincided with Lebanon's most serious economic crisis in 30 years, exacerbated by anti-government protests that broke out in October and deposed then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Diab's cabinet, thus, now has to tackle both challenges. The country has so far confirmed a total of 575 COVID-19 cases, including 19 fatalities.