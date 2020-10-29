UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Prime Minister Urges All Muslims To Condemn Deadly Knife Attack In France's Nice

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Urges All Muslims to Condemn Deadly Knife Attack in France's Nice

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday said that the recent deadly knife attack in France has nothing to do with Islam and its founder, prophet Mohammad, and called on all Muslims to denounce the crime

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday said that the recent deadly knife attack in France has nothing to do with islam and its founder, prophet Mohammad, and called on all Muslims to denounce the crime.

Earlier in the day, three people, including two inside the Notre-Dame basilica, were killed in the knife attack in Nice. According to the city's mayor, Christian Estrosi, the perpetrator continued to shout "Allahu Akbar" even when he was seized and put under medication. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has opened a probe into the case, which is set to be led by the central department of the judiciary police jointly with the General Directorate for Internal Security.

"I want to express my strongest and most decisive words of condemnation in regard with the heinous criminal attack that occurred in the Notre-Dame basilica in French Nice. Terrorism has no religion. All Muslims should condemn this crime, which is not related to Islam nor to the beloved prophet, on the blessed memory day of his birth," Hariri wrote on Twitter.

In the wake of the tragic incident, all the churches in Nice have been placed under surveillance and closed. The country has activated the Vigipirate counter-terrorism plan.

On Thursday, Muslims around the entire world commemorate the birthday of Islamic prophet Mohammad. This year, the celebration started on October 28 and will last until November 29.

