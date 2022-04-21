UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Prime Minister's Envoy To Russia Gets Russian Passport

April 21, 2022

Shaaban George Saadallah, the Lebanese prime minister's special representative in Russia, was granted Russian nationality on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Shaaban George Saadallah, the Lebanese prime minister's special representative in Russia, was granted Russian nationality on Thursday.

A decree said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Saadallah and 29 other aspiring citizens should be issued with Russian passports under Article 89 of the Constitution.

