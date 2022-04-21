Shaaban George Saadallah, the Lebanese prime minister's special representative in Russia, was granted Russian nationality on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Shaaban George Saadallah, the Lebanese prime minister's special representative in Russia, was granted Russian nationality on Thursday.

A decree said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Saadallah and 29 other aspiring citizens should be issued with Russian passports under Article 89 of the Constitution.