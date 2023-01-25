Lebanese Prosecutor Orders Release of All Detained in Beirut Port Blast Case - Reports

Lebanese Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat on Wednesday ordered the release of all those detained in the case of the 2020 explosion in the port of Beirut, on condition that their movement will be restricted, due to disagreements with a judge responsible for the probe into the incident, media reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Lebanese Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat on Wednesday ordered the release of all those detained in the case of the 2020 explosion in the port of Beirut, on condition that their movement will be restricted, due to disagreements with a judge responsible for the probe into the incident, media reported.

In particular, the ruling prohibited the detainees from leaving the country and provided for their case to be handed over to the judicial council, Lebanese broadcaster LBC reported.

Meanwhile, a source in a Lebanese court told Sputnik that Oweidat was going to prosecute judge Tarek Bitar, who was investigating the explosion, after he filed charges recently against the chief prosecutor and other high-ranking officials in connection with the incident, with a view to calling them in for questioning in February.

Bitar's probe was suspended in December 2021 due to political pressure by different powers including Hezbollah. On Monday, the judge decided to resume the investigation, though no official approval has been given so far. As part of the inquiry, Bitar also charged the chief of Lebanon's domestic intelligence agency, Abbas Ibrahim, former armed forces chief Jean Kahwaji and other security and judicial officials.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 280 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area following the blast.