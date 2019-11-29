UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Protest Against Refugees Naturalization In Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:02 PM

Lebanese protest against refugees naturalization in Lebanon

A big number of Lebanese demonstrated on Friday to protest against the naturalization of Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A big number of Lebanese demonstrated on Friday to protest against the naturalization of Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, the National news Agency reported.

The protesters, who demonstrated in front of the headquarters of the EU delegation in Lebanon, complained about the economic burden imposed by refugees in Lebanon which exacerbates the economic deterioration.

They added that Lebanon has done its full duties towards refugees in the past years.

Meanwhile, the EU delegation in Lebanon announced that the EU does not aim at integrating refugees in the Lebanese society and it fully agrees with Lebanese officials about the temporary stay of refugees in the country.

The EU also noted that Lebanon has been carrying a big burden since the eruption of the civil war in Syria.

"This is why the EU has increased its support for Lebanese host communities including the improvement of education, healthcare services and infrastructure," it said.

According to he United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Lebanon hosts more than 1.5 million Syrians who fled their war-torn country since the rebellion against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad erupted in 2011, though many expect the real number much higher.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has on many occasions called upon the international community to secure the safe return of refugees to their homeland.

However, the international community has been insistent on reaching a political solution in Syria before the return of refugees.

