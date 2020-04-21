Lebanese protesters back on the streets... in their cars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators on Tuesday reclaimed streets emptied by the coronavirus-induced lockdown to revive a moribund protest movement but stayed in their cars to respect social distancing.

Joyous convoys of honking cars decked out with Lebanon's cedar-emblazoned flag converged on Martyr's Square, the epicentre of the protest movement born almost exactly half a year ago.

"It's so good to be back, there's no better feeling," said Hassan Hussein Ali, a 22-year-old protester who came equipped with a loudspeaker and a protective mask.

"Corona has killed everything but it hasn't stopped the corruption of our politicians, so it will not stop us either," he said, standing outside Beirut's landmark Mohammad al-Amin mosque.

The noisy procession of protesters leaning out of their cars, wearing colourful face masks, and in some cases visors and disposable gloves, drove across town and along the seafront.

The demonstration stopped near a venue where lawmakers were discussing several hot button issues, including a divisive general amnesty, the legalisation ofcannabis and lifting of immunity for ministers and MPs suspected of graft.