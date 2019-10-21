UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Protesters Block Roads In Beirut Amid General Strike

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:50 PM

Lebanese Protesters Block Roads in Beirut Amid General Strike

Lebanese protesters took to the streets in Beirut on Monday, blocking the main streets in the capital and the northern route in what is the fifth straight day of anti-government protests

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Lebanese protesters took to the streets in Beirut on Monday, blocking the main streets in the capital and the northern route in what is the fifth straight day of anti-government protests.

The unrest follows calls for a general strike sparked by the government's attempts to raise money from a tobacco tax and internet calls, but the focus has now turned to its failure to address the economic crisis.

"The highway and the northern coast road, as well as roads in Beirut, have been shut. Activists set trash cans and tires on fire and are building barricades from materials at hand," a protester told Sputnik.

Banks, government offices, universities, schools and large stores closed after protesters smashed the fronts of some businesses in the city center over the weekend.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Sunday that he was considering halving ministerial salaries and abolishing some government committees in a bid to save money.

With the nation's debt expected to pass 150 percent of its gross domestic product, the Lebanese government is in a race against the clock to agree on reforms needed to unlock billions in foreign aid.

Related Topics

Fire Internet Road Beirut Money Sunday From Government Race Billion

Recent Stories

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

7 minutes ago

Patients' miseries go high due to doctors's protes ..

15 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai encapsulates desire for optimism i ..

21 minutes ago

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

10 minutes ago

Powerful Russia tycoon quizzed by Spain's top crim ..

10 minutes ago

Keeper Mohammad Rizwan to replace Sarfraz Ahmad in ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.