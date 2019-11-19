UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Protesters Blockading Parliament Amid Tight Security Policy - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:06 PM

Lebanese Protesters Blockading Parliament Amid Tight Security Policy - Reports

Lebanese protesters gathered on Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the country's parliament and are preventing lawmakers from attending the legislative session against the backdrop of the tightening of security measures following nationwide mass anti-government protests, Lebanon's National News Agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Lebanese protesters gathered on Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the country's parliament and are preventing lawmakers from attending the legislative session against the backdrop of the tightening of security measures following nationwide mass anti-government protests, Lebanon's National news Agency reported.

Last week, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said that the United Nations called on all Lebanese authorities to make sure that the rights to assembly and peaceful protest were fully observed after a protester was shot in the head on November 12 in Khalde, south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, becoming the first victim of the unrest.

The shooter was detained.

The rallies began across Lebanon on October 17 as a result of the authorities' plan to introduce a tax on online calls made via WhatsApp messenger. The measure was subsequently scrapped, but the protests continued amid an acute economic crisis and low living standards, which President Michel Aoun said were a result of an economic blockade against Lebanon. In the first two days of the unrest, the center of Beirut was swept by riots that led to clashes between protesters and the police. The authorities were forced to call on the military and security services to avoid the use of heavy violence and ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Riots Police United Nations Parliament Beirut Lebanon October November All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

China's central bank boosts liquidity via reverse ..

5 minutes ago

Minsk Slams OSCE Observers for Failing to Avoid Po ..

1 minute ago

Construction of Surij Kund Road approved

1 minute ago

Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament to be held on Friday

1 minute ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan consider debut for 16-year-old whose moth ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.