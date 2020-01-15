UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Protesters Give Prime Minister-Designate 48 Hours To Form Cabinet - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:03 PM

Lebanese Protesters Give Prime Minister-Designate 48 Hours to Form Cabinet - Reports

Anti-government protesters in Lebanon gave Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab on Tuesday 48 hours to form a new cabinet, media have reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Anti-government protesters in Lebanon gave Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab on Tuesday 48 hours to form a new cabinet, media have reported.

According to the LBCI Lebanon broadcaster, protesters announced their demands at a mass rally near Diab's house in Beirut. The demonstrators stated their readiness to move to "new actions" unless a government composed of ministers independent of political parties was created within two days.

Earlier in the day, activists took to the streets across Lebanon again, blocking highways in major cities, including Beirut. They also blocked the road linking the capital with Damascus.

Near the Central Bank in Beirut, protesters hurled stones at police, prompting the latter to fire tears gas, the broadcaster reported from the scene.

The demonstrators also set fire to garbage cans and blocked roads near the Central Bank.

Ambulances arrived at the scene of the clashes amid reports about people sustaining injuries. Amid the clashes between police and protesters, more demonstrators began arriving at the scene. The police are also sending reinforcements.

Protests in Lebanon started on October 17 following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand reforms amid protracted economic and financial crisis.

On December 19, President Michel Aoun designated former Education Minister Diab as the next prime minister. Initially, some demonstrators protested against the new prime minister-designate, viewing his appointment as a result of internal agreements between the political forces they are opposing.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Internet Police Education Damascus Road Bank Beirut Lebanon October December Gas Media From Government Cabinet WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Death tolls rises to 97 due to severe cold in vari ..

15 minutes ago

New trial opens for disgraced S. Korea ex-leader P ..

9 minutes ago

Lopez doubles up to oust Auckland top seed Fognini ..

13 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

18 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase, Citi surge on Q4 profits; Wells Fa ..

10 minutes ago

Lok Virsa Folk Heritage portrays antiquated cultur ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.