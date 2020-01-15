Lebanese Protesters Give Prime Minister-Designate 48 Hours to Form Cabinet - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Anti-government protesters in Lebanon gave Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab on Tuesday 48 hours to form a new cabinet, media have reported.

According to the LBCI Lebanon broadcaster, protesters announced their demands at a mass rally near Diab's house in Beirut. The demonstrators stated their readiness to move to "new actions" unless a government composed of ministers independent of political parties was created within two days.

Earlier in the day, activists took to the streets across Lebanon again, blocking highways in major cities, including Beirut. They also blocked the road linking the capital with Damascus.

Near the Central Bank in Beirut, protesters hurled stones at police, prompting the latter to fire tears gas, the broadcaster reported from the scene.

The demonstrators also set fire to garbage cans and blocked roads near the Central Bank.

Ambulances arrived at the scene of the clashes amid reports about people sustaining injuries. Amid the clashes between police and protesters, more demonstrators began arriving at the scene. The police are also sending reinforcements.

Protests in Lebanon started on October 17 following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand reforms amid protracted economic and financial crisis.

On December 19, President Michel Aoun designated former Education Minister Diab as the next prime minister. Initially, some demonstrators protested against the new prime minister-designate, viewing his appointment as a result of internal agreements between the political forces they are opposing.