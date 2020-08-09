UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Protesters Storm Labor Ministry Building In Beirut - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Lebanese Protesters Storm Labor Ministry Building in Beirut - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Lebanese protesters have stormed the buildings of the ministries of refugee affairs and labor in central Beirut, media reported on Sunday.

According to the National news Agency of Lebanon, clashes between anti-government protesters and police resumed in Beirut on Sunday evening. Police reportedly use tear gas grenades to disperse the crowd. Most violent clashes are currently can be seen the parliament building.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters clashed with police in Beirut after gathering to demand reforms and a resignation of the government. The riot led to hundreds suffering injuries, including 100 security officers.

Lebanon has been plagued by economic woes and its capital was hit by a massive fertilizer explosion which has been blamed on corruption.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then. The explosion has also caused considerable damage to the city, having destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Parliament Beirut Lebanon Gas Sunday Media Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

1 hour ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

2 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

2 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

2 hours ago

86% completion of Sharjah Age Friendly city report ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.