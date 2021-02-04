UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Public Activist Salim Found Dead In Southern City Of Nabatieh - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:55 PM

Luqman Salim, a Lebanese independent political and public figure, was found dead in his car in southern Lebanon after being reported as missing by his family, the LBC broadcaster announced on Thursday, citing a security sourc

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Luqman Salim, a Lebanese independent political and public figure, was found dead in his car in southern Lebanon after being reported as missing by his family, the LBC broadcaster announced on Thursday, citing a security source.

The body of the dead activist with gunshot wounds was found in the vicinity of the city of Nabatieh. The search for Salim started after his wife tweeted around 2 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) that he left Beirut Wednesday evening and she could not get in touch with him.

According to the Lebanon Debate web portal, Salim, an independent political analyst, has been famous for his anti-Hezbollah movement, the most influential political movement across the country.

Salim held a degree in philosophy at the Sorbonne University in France. In 1990, he founded the Jadeed edition, which published Arabic literature and articles with provocative content.

In 2019, after the outbreak of unrest in Lebanon, the homes of Salim and his relatives located in the southern suburbs of Beirut were subjected to attacks, and he was threatened, according to his media statements.

