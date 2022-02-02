Lebanese Public Transport Drivers Block Key City Roads to Demand Better Living Conditions

Drivers of public transport and trucks on Wednesday blocked the main entrances to Beirut and several other major Lebanese cities in a general strike to demand improvements in their living conditions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Drivers of public transport and trucks on Wednesday blocked the main entrances to Beirut and several other major Lebanese cities in a general strike to demand improvements in their living conditions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The blockage began in the morning and lasted until 14:00 local time (noon GMT). Traffic remains difficult in some parts of central Beirut.

Earlier in the day, Bassam Tleis, leader of the public transport drivers' union, told the Al-Manar broadcaster that the agenda of the strike for the days to come will be announced later in the day, not ruling out rallies and the blockage of roads on Thursday and Friday unless the cabinet led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati responds to their demands.

The latter concern, particularly, an increase in public transport tariffs from 35,000 Lebanese Pounds ($23) to 64,000.

The strike comes as the government holds a session to discuss the current issues. Demands of drivers are reportedly not included on the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

Despite previous rallies, the demands of the union have not been met.

Teachers of public and private educational facilities joined the protest to demand higher wages amid the economic crisis which hit Lebanon in 2019 and has since led to the soaring inflation rate, the collapse of the banking system, and prices skyrocketing, leaving large swathe of the country's population below the poverty line.