UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Pupils Protest Against 'outdated' Curriculum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Lebanese pupils protest against 'outdated' curriculum

Several hundred school pupils protested Thursday in Lebanon against what they described as an outdated curriculum that makes no mention of the multi-confessional country's 15-year civil war

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Several hundred school pupils protested Thursday in Lebanon against what they described as an outdated curriculum that makes no mention of the multi-confessional country's 15-year civil war.

The protest outside the education ministry in Beirut was the latest in a nationwide anti-government street movement to have gripped Lebanon since October 17.

"Our history books need to be thrown out," 16-year-old Jana Jezzine said as around her protesters waved the national flag and one woman made a show of burning a schoolbook.

History lessons in school textbooks stop with the withdrawal of French troops in 1946 -- three years after the end of France's 23-year mandate over Lebanon.

But a lack of consensus over a common version of the 1975-1990 civil war in the country has led to it being completely omitted from the curriculum.

Likewise, textbooks make no mention of key events afterwards, such as the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon in 2000 or the mass protests that ended Syria's military presence in 2005.

Eighteen-year-old Aya Haider said she had endlessly studied the First and Second World Wars, but had been taught almost nothing of her country's recent history.

"I know nothing about the civil war," she told AFP, in a country where each religious community has its own version of historical events.

"My parents and friends told me that people would get stopped because of their identity cards," she said, referring to militiamen singling out members of certain religious sects at checkpoints during the conflict.

The rest, she says, she learned in dribs and drabs through acquaintances during the recent anti-graft protests.

Since last month, Lebanese from all religious backgrounds have taken to the streets en masse to cry out against what they view as an incompetent and corrupt ruling class.

School pupils and university students have emerged as a leading force during the demonstrations in recent weeks, saying they will gladly lose a year's schooling to help rebuild their country.

Lebanon's economy is under severe strain after a series of political crises compounded by the eight-year war in neighbouring Syria, and youth unemployment stands at more than 30 percent.

Related Topics

Protest World Syria Education France Beirut Lebanon October Women All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects electoral process of SCC el ..

41 minutes ago

Palestinian, Russian Businesses to Sign Several Co ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister for more vibrant role of media ..

1 minute ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives delegation from LandScap ..

56 minutes ago

Putin Praises Deep Ties, Growth in Turnover With S ..

1 minute ago

PFUJ elections for next term on November 30

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.