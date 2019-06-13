Lebanese Sea Patrol Intercepts Vessel With Syrian Refugees - Statement

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The sea patrol of the Lebanese Armed Forces intercepted a vessel with Syrian refugees in the territorial waters of Lebanon, the Armed Forces said on Wednesday in a statement.

"The Lebanese Armed Forces' sea patrol seized a ship that tried to illegally leave the territorial waters of Lebanon 3.5 nautical miles from the Qalamoun shore ...

Ten Syrian citizens were on board of the ship," the statement said.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

The conflict forced many Syrian citizens to leave their home country. The Lebanese coast guard is making all the efforts to curb the influx of undocumented migrants and refugees.