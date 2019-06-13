UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Sea Patrol Intercepts Vessel With Syrian Refugees - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Lebanese Sea Patrol Intercepts Vessel With Syrian Refugees - Statement

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The sea patrol of the Lebanese Armed Forces intercepted a vessel with Syrian refugees in the territorial waters of Lebanon, the Armed Forces said on Wednesday in a statement.

"The Lebanese Armed Forces' sea patrol seized a ship that tried to illegally leave the territorial waters of Lebanon 3.5 nautical miles from the Qalamoun shore ...

Ten Syrian citizens were on board of the ship," the statement said.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

The conflict forced many Syrian citizens to leave their home country. The Lebanese coast guard is making all the efforts to curb the influx of undocumented migrants and refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Lebanon All From Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Japan denounces Houthi Terrorist Attack on Saudi A ..

8 minutes ago

Brexit figurehead Johnson tops first-round vote fo ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Supreme Leader Says Will Not Answer Trump' ..

6 minutes ago

Dublin Nervous Over UK Conservative Vote Fearing T ..

6 minutes ago

Waqar Younis says Pakistan need to be 'A plus' to ..

6 minutes ago

UNSC to Discuss Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman on ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.