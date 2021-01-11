Lebanese Security Council Announces Upcoming Lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Lebanese Supreme Security Council announced on Monday a series of lockdown measures to be enforced as part of the upcoming 11-day nationwide state of emergency.

Scheduled to start on Thursday morning, the state of emergency will consist of a series of quarantine measures announced following an emergency meeting held by the country's Supreme Security Council on Monday evening.

These measures include a total ban on all movement and gatherings between January 14 and 25, with the only exceptions being a number of critical governmental institutions, mills, bakeries, and grocery stores on a delivery-only basis.

While remaining operational, the country's only airport will reduce its passenger capacity to 20 percent, with mandatory PCR testing and strict 7-day quarantines for passengers arriving from Baghdad, Istanbul, Adana, Addis-Ababa and Cairo.

Lebanon is currently just over a week into its third lockdown, enforced earlier in January, after the country's COVID-19 infection rates skyrocketed to just under 5,000 per day during the Christmas holidays.