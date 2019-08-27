Lebanese Security Council Reaffirms Right to Self-Protection After Israeli Drone Attack

(@imziishan)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Lebanese High Security Council confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, in the wake of an attack by two Israeli drones on the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut this weekend, that the country had a right to protect itself to the fullest extent against Israeli "aggression."

On Sunday, Lebanon said that two Israeli drones had attacked a southern suburb of the capital, near Hezbollah's headquarters. One of them crashed while the other exploded in the air, injuring three people and causing significant damage to the building.

"The council has confirmed the right of Lebanon to protect itself against aggression by all available means, and the most important weapon against the aggressor is national unity," the statement read.

During the council's emergency meeting, Prime Minister Saad Hariri confirmed that he had consulted with the international community on the matter and submitted a relevant note to the UN Security Council, the statement added.

Hariri described the incident as "an open [act of] aggression against Lebanon's sovereignty." Earlier in the day, he appealed to Russia "to use its reputation and influence" to prevent a further escalation between Lebanon and Israel.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in turn, has threatened Israel with an "adequate" response.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran- and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.