UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Security Council Reaffirms Right To Self-Protection After Israeli Drone Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Lebanese Security Council Reaffirms Right to Self-Protection After Israeli Drone Attack

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Lebanese High Security Council confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, in the wake of an attack by two Israeli drones on the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut this weekend, that the country had a right to protect itself to the fullest extent against Israeli "aggression."

On Sunday, Lebanon said that two Israeli drones had attacked a southern suburb of the capital, near Hezbollah's headquarters. One of them crashed while the other exploded in the air, injuring three people and causing significant damage to the building.

"The council has confirmed the right of Lebanon to protect itself against aggression by all available means, and the most important weapon against the aggressor is national unity," the statement read.

During the council's emergency meeting, Prime Minister Saad Hariri confirmed that he had consulted with the international community on the matter and submitted a relevant note to the UN Security Council, the statement added.

Hariri described the incident as "an open [act of] aggression against Lebanon's sovereignty." Earlier in the day, he appealed to Russia "to use its reputation and influence" to prevent a further escalation between Lebanon and Israel.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in turn, has threatened Israel with an "adequate" response.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran- and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Israel Russia Threatened Beirut Lebanon Sunday All Unity Foods Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

Minister reviews activities of anti-dengue campaig ..

5 minutes ago

General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of Chinese Centr ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab approves uplift schemes in PDWP forum

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to approach every forum till resolution o ..

5 minutes ago

Amir Khan meets DG ISPR, visits LoC

5 minutes ago

Lebanon 'forcibly deported' nearly 2,500 Syrian re ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.